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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Tile Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.