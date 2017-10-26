These 11 Modern Homes in Southern California Offer an Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle

The following 11 contemporary properties, which have been shared with us by members of the Dwell community, fully live up to these expectations and will inspire a little California dreaming.
Selected homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community
Architect: Abramson Teiger Architects, Interior Design: Betty Young, Landscape Design: EIS Studio, Location: Venice, California
The Goodman Residence is located on a typical narrow lot in Venice Beach, California. A single linear bar traverses the entire home along the property line and strings the interior spaces together. The result is a Southern Californian indoor/outdoor home that preserves privacy in a condensed and urban environment.
The "hanging" porch and open den areas of this modern Los Angeles home are integrated into the outdoor space, allowing the homeowners to enjoy the California weather. The exterior wood siding is just one of the many stunning architectural elements.
From the Interior Designer: "The indoor/outdoor aspect of California living was inherent in the siting and architecture of this Santa Monica home. The furniture plan placed a premium on providing ample opportunities for the house's inhabitants to contemplate the picturesque landscape. The outdoor furniture is a combination of the Oasis Collection by Room and Board and Knoll's 1966 Line that uses Sunbrella Fabrics. A rare planter by Artist Willy Guhl and a Michael Smolcich planter adorn the pool deck."
Architect: kitHAUS, Location: Malibu, California
This prefab on the beach is a surfer's dream come true. Complete with a bronze anodized frame, 10-foot ceilings, and an outdoor shower, this oceanfront home in Malibu takes full advantage of its idyllic location.
From the Architect: "The 3,500-square-foot Lilac Drive Residence is located on a lush lot in the foothills of Montecito. Designed to nestle into the landscape, the home is composed of a variety of natural materials including local Santa Barbara sandstone, reclaimed wood, and smooth-troweled, dark-finished cement plaster. Oak trees are protected in Montecito, so the shape of the house was determined both by the trees and the pathway of a protected creek that runs through the property. Intersecting roof planes and deep roof overhangs define the design of the residence. Green roofs accentuate the second story, floating above the entrance and flanking the master bedroom and its private deck in the rear. Walls of windows and sliding glass doors line the rear of the home on both levels, looking out over the grounds, outdoor living area, and swimming pool."
Originally designed by architect Ray Kappe, the current owners renovated and enlarged the property in 2007, enhancing the modernist architecture that exemplifies the Southern California lifestyle.
Architect, Interior Design, Landscape Design: Bryan Winters, Location: Pacific Palisades, California
The design of this Pacific Palisades home was driven by the neighborhood's hillside ordinance. After studying various versions of the property, the architects decided that by dropping the street facade by four feet, they would be able to achieve a more linear design. A rooftop deck allows the homeowners to enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.
The Palm Springs House overlooks both valleys and mountain ranges, celebrating its setting and capturing the spirit of the region. Living space and private spaces are linked by a light-filled kitchen, while a courtyard opens to expansive mountain and valley panoramas. Operable glass facades integrate the indoor and outdoor experiences with views, natural light, and ventilation.
Architect: ras-a, inc. and Pierre Koenig, Landscape Design: ras-a, inc., Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
Located on a 16,000-square-foot property, this 8,550-square-foot contemporary home enjoys both ocean and golf course views.
Casa Águila hopes to be one of the most advanced homes ever constructed in San Diego County. It's San Diego's first Certified-Passive House, receiving the county's first permit for onsite wastewater treatment. It's also the first home in the area to solely use collected rainwater for all indoor water use.
