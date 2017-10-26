These 11 Modern Homes in Southern California Offer an Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle

The following 11 contemporary properties, which have been shared with us by members of the Dwell community, fully live up to these expectations and will inspire a little California dreaming.

Selected homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

Architect: Abramson Teiger Architects, Interior Design: Betty Young, Landscape Design: EIS Studio, Location: Venice, California