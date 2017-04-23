The strategy to this home was driven by the hill side ordinance in place in the Pacific Palisades. The existing grade elevated to 28 feet, created the maximum allowable height limit. In studying various versions of the property, it was decided that by dropping the street facade 4 feet, we were able to achieve a more lineal design and have fewer internal stairs. At the lower spilt level, two sets of 13 foot tall slidders open up to a manicured yard of grass, and white river rock, lap pool, and the valley, that opens its mouth to the Pacific Ocean. The contrast between the cedar sidding, the deep gray smooth steel troweld stucco, achieves a sense of calm and tranquility.

The second level containing the bedrooms, has a roof garden, off the master bedroom. An internal staircase, provides access to a massive roof deck which has panoramic views again to the Pacific Ocean.

Location: 716 El Medio Ave. Pacific Pallisades, California, United States of America 90272.

Client: withheld

Site Area: 7,956 sq ft / 0.08 hectares Size: 3,934 gross sq ft / 353.78 gross sq m

Program: This is a new construction spec home designed for a west side developer. The house has 5 bedroom 4 baths, and two 1/2 baths.

This project is in the CA (construction administration) stage.

Design: 2012, Construction: 2012-2014

Type: residential modern

Project Team:

Design + Build: hu mn lab,+inc.

General Contractor: Sean Icaza, Construction, Inc.

Structural/MEP Engineer: Paul Christensen, C.E., S.E.

Soils Engineer: Jonathan Miller, CEG Bay Cities Geology

Green Roof: Justin Ewart/AAWRP

Photography: DNA Photography