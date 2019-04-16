Stories

A Renovated Ray Kappe Abode in Manhattan Beach
Up-sizing from a small bungalow, Kristopher Dukes and Matt Jacobson take a minimalist approach to renovating and furnishing a...
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
LEEDing the Way
One day last April there was great excitement on Highland Avenue, a quiet, hilly street (on which this writer happens to live) of...
f
Frances Anderton
Ray Kappe-Designed Multilevel House in Los Angeles
Los Angeles architect Ray Kappe built a multilevel house for his family back in 1967, and the results still resonate today.
f
Frances Anderton