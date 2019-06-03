Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Follow
Latest
541
Stories
1
Product
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Rare Viñoly-Designed Estate Debuts on Market For $9.75M
This International Style-inspired concrete home even comes with its very own farmhouse.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Former Horse Stable Is Repurposed as a Stunning Tuscan Retreat
Hesselbrand reimagines a historic former horse stable with a timeless, period-sensitive renovation that blends classic Italian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Tree Grows Through the Center Of This Echo Park Rental
Designed by Simon Storey of Anonymous Architects, you can rent this striking grownup treehouse for $9,000.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This Breathtaking Ranch Home Was Constructed Without Felling a Single Tree
Field Architecture constructs a fully functional horse ranch and residence in the middle of an oak grove.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Thoughtfully Restored Pasadena Post-and-Beam Lists For $2.1M
A midcentury post-and-beam by architect Calvin Straub is brought back to its original intent.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Before & After: This Portland Loft’s Pink-Hued Makeover Deserves a Standing Ovation
An artsy retiree’s new downtown digs combine industrial details with plush textures, serene colors, and statement-making fixtures.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo