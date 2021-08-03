ZEPHYR, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plains region of the United States, and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. ZEPHYR can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining atlantic white cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, ZEPHYR is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. ZEPHYR can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.