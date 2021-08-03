MISUTO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior cladding.
MISUTO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior cladding.
MURASAKI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior wall cladding
MURASAKI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior wall cladding
IRUKA by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior cladding.
IRUKA by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior and interior cladding.
SURETO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban
SURETO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban
KURO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
KURO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
KOI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior wall cladding.
KOI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior wall cladding.
MONOGATARI 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
MONOGATARI 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED CYPRESS burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
ROSLYN by reSAWN TIMBER co. features clear vertical grain western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide the highest possible performance given the tight vertical grain from this natural material. ROSLYN can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding.
ROSLYN by reSAWN TIMBER co. features clear vertical grain western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide the highest possible performance given the tight vertical grain from this natural material. ROSLYN can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding.
WHISTLER by reSAWN TIMBER co. features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material. WHISTLER can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in either select tight knot (STK) grade or C&Better Mixed Grain (clear grade). WHISTLER is durable, dimensionally stable and resistant to rot and insects. WHISTLER can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire.
WHISTLER by reSAWN TIMBER co. features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material. WHISTLER can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in either select tight knot (STK) grade or C&Better Mixed Grain (clear grade). WHISTLER is durable, dimensionally stable and resistant to rot and insects. WHISTLER can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire.
JENNINGS by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. JENNINGS can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. JENNINGS can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
JENNINGS by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. JENNINGS can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. JENNINGS can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
BRIGGS by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. BRIGGS can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. BRIGGS can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
BRIGGS by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. BRIGGS can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. BRIGGS can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
KONA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. KONA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining western red cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, KONA is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. KONA can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back
KONA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. KONA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining western red cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, KONA is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. KONA can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back
SANTA ANA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. SANTA ANA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining western red cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, SANTA ANA is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. SANTA ANA can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
SANTA ANA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features western red cedar that is sustainably harvested in the pacific northwest and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. SANTA ANA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining western red cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, SANTA ANA is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. SANTA ANA can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
ROARING 40s, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic.ROARING 40s can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining atlantic white cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, ROARING 40s is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look.ROARING 40s can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
ROARING 40s, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic.ROARING 40s can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining atlantic white cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, ROARING 40s is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look.ROARING 40s can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
ZEPHYR, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plains region of the United States, and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. ZEPHYR can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining atlantic white cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, ZEPHYR is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. ZEPHYR can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
ZEPHYR, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plains region of the United States, and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. ZEPHYR can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade. Combining atlantic white cedar’s impressive exterior reputation and reSAWN’s design process, ZEPHYR is durable, dimensionally stable, resistant to rot and insects, and has a grey, weathered look. ZEPHYR can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Applications – please call to inquire. For exterior applications reSAWN recommends sealing the face and back.
LEVANTERA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. LEVANTERA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade.
LEVANTERA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. LEVANTERA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in a select tight knot grade.
SIROCCO, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. SIROCCO can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
SIROCCO, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. SIROCCO can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
OSTRO, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. OSTRO can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
OSTRO, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. OSTRO can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
FOEHN, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. FOEHN can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
FOEHN, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. FOEHN can be used for exterior cladding, interior wall cladding and interior ceiling cladding and is standardly available in select tight knot (STK) grade.
CHINOOK features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar, from the coastal plains of the USA, that is designed with a weathered aesthetic for exterior siding and interior wall cladding
CHINOOK features rough-sawn, weathered Atlantic White Cedar, from the coastal plains of the USA, that is designed with a weathered aesthetic for exterior siding and interior wall cladding
BRIZA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. BRIZA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in select and select tight knot grade. Select grade atlantic white cedar contains few character marks. In contrast, select tight knot atlantic white cedar is immediately recognizable for it’s large knots and various, distinct character marks.
BRIZA, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features atlantic white cedar that is sustainably harvested along the coastal plain region of the United States and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic. BRIZA can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is available in select and select tight knot grade. Select grade atlantic white cedar contains few character marks. In contrast, select tight knot atlantic white cedar is immediately recognizable for it’s large knots and various, distinct character marks.
TRUMAN by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. TRUMAN can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. TRUMAN can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
TRUMAN by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. TRUMAN can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. TRUMAN can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
COOPER by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. COOPER can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. COOPER can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
COOPER by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. COOPER can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. COOPER can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
HURLEY by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. HURLEY can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. HURLEY can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
HURLEY by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. HURLEY can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. HURLEY can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
DUNCAN 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. DUNCAN 2.0 can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. DUNCAN 2.0 can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
DUNCAN 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. DUNCAN 2.0 can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly select tight knot grade. DUNCAN 2.0 can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
PACKARD 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. PACKARD 2.0 can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly clear vertical grain grade. PACKARD 2.0 can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
PACKARD 2.0 by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. PACKARD 2.0 can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly clear vertical grain grade. PACKARD 2.0 can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
WILLIWAW, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features Alaskan yellow cedar that is sourced anywhere from Alaska to Oregon and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic.
WILLIWAW, by reSAWN TIMBER co., features Alaskan yellow cedar that is sourced anywhere from Alaska to Oregon and intended to provide a high performing, natural material with a weathered aesthetic.
MARTELL by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. MARTELL can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly clear vertical grain grade. MARTELL can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
MARTELL by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED WESTERN RED CEDAR burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. MARTELL can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and is standardly clear vertical grain grade. MARTELL can be treated to Class A Fire Rating for Interior Application – please call to inquire.
KOWHAI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features Accoya® wood. KOWHAI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and exterior decking. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
KOWHAI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features Accoya® wood. KOWHAI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding and exterior decking. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
WABI SABI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. WABI SABI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
WABI SABI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. WABI SABI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
NIGIRI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. NIGIRI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
NIGIRI by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. NIGIRI can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
SAMITTO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. SAMITTO can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
SAMITTO by reSAWN TIMBER co. features CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. SAMITTO can be used for interior or exterior wall cladding. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
MATSU by reSAWN TIMBER co. features FSC certified CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
MATSU by reSAWN TIMBER co. features FSC certified CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban – for exterior or interior cladding.
Set cover photo