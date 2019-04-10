Subscribe
m
Marmol Radziner
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
11
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
How Neutra’s Kaufmann House Got its Groove Back
Marmol Radziner and homeowner Brent Harris shed light on the exhaustive, five-year process of unearthing the plans for Richard...
Amy Dvorak
A Picturesque Desert Prefab
Jim Murren’s prefab house in Sin City, designed by Marmol Radziner, is as artful as it is art-filled, thanks to an asymmetrical...
z
Zahid Sardar
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction...
Jaime Gillin
Desert Utopia
With this elegant steel prototype, Marmol Radziner and Associates launch a new prefab venture with the goal of bringing their...
f
Frances Anderton