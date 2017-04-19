Designed for the high-end speculative real estate market, the Amalfi Drive Residence is a 8,550 sq. ft. single family residence located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Designed with a family in mind, the house was conceived of as a modernist villa. With formal entry, Living, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast area, parking for three cars enclosed, the house has 6 bedrooms each with it's own bath, There is a dedicated Maids Quarters, full Guest Suite and large Master Suite with His and Hers Bath, Walk-In Closet and separate sitting area. Finishing out the Program is the basement gym with it's own exterior patio, wine cellar and theater to seat 12.

Located on a 16,000 sq. ft. property with both ocean and golf course views, tectonically, the house is designed in a "Z" formation separating the utility functions for the public and private wings. Rising from a single story nearest the street to a two story mass along the north side of the site, the building appears gently from the street yet has an impactful impression as you enter the grounds and walk toward the entry. As you approach the entry of the house, your given a direct view though the house to the ocean beyond. Adhering to the strict design guidelines for the neighborhood, the building is set back from the street to allow for both a gracious entry and to capture as much of the potential view as possible to the rear of the property. Designed to make the most of the expansive site, the house is open to the rear yard with large expanses of glass walls that slide away to allow for free flow from the interior to the exterior. The solid mass of the board form concrete wall that sits against the motor court acts as a visual and acoustic barrier to the street and driveway while defining the public wing of the house. A second board form concrete wall rises up over 26 feet high along the main stairway drawing your eye vertically to the second floor as a part of the entry hall. The concrete wall extends beyond the continuous skylight, which allows for the wall to be washed with light throughout the day.

The use of the concrete as the strongest building material is set against the use of a warm Western Red Cedar siding and walnut flooring and cabinetry. Balancing these materials out ids the use of crisp white steel troweled stucco, which makes a striking clean line against the blue sky. The overall composition of building massing, spatial relationships, natural light, voluminous space, textural juxtaposition and a rich palette of materials and textures bring this building to life.

