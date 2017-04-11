The Goodman Residence sits on a long and narrow lot that is typical to Venice Beach. The home’s arrangement divides the property in two to create a study of solid and void. On one side, a solid linear rectangle spans the depth of the property. Its façade enhances privacy with a sculptural composition which features layered depths of smooth steel trowel stucco and minimal windows.

Conversely, the other side of the property features dual open structures and a slender pool. These two major elements of covered and uncovered are joined by an accordion glass wall that allows even the solid structure to expand into the outdoors. The result is a Southern Californian indoor-outdoor home that preserves privacy in a condensed and urban environment.

