Goodman Residence
The Goodman Residence sits on a long and narrow lot that is typical to Venice Beach. The home’s arrangement divides the property in two to create a study of solid and void. On one side, a solid linear rectangle spans the depth of the property. Its façade enhances privacy with a sculptural composition which features layered depths of smooth steel trowel stucco and minimal windows.
Conversely, the other side of the property features dual open structures and a slender pool. These two major elements of covered and uncovered are joined by an accordion glass wall that allows even the solid structure to expand into the outdoors. The result is a Southern Californian indoor-outdoor home that preserves privacy in a condensed and urban environment.
The Goodman Residence is located on a typical narrow lot in the trendy Venice Beach Neighborhood of Los Angeles.
A single linear bar traverses the entire home along the property line and strings the interior spaces together, never breaking. It begins at the exterior entrance as a concrete partition running perpendicular to the front door.
An additional view of the linear concrete partition shows it continuing inside the front door.
Once Inside, this linear element continues as an architectural ledge in the entry before turning into the kitchen countertop. From there, it continues on to serve as a slim desk and finally ends as a built-in media cabinet.
The staircase also serves as a divider between the glass half of the home, on the left, and the more solid counterpart, on the right.
The Mid-Century style kitchen is recessed, framed in the same green Trespa panels on the exterior of the home, further incorporating an indoor-outdoor setup that is popular in Venice Beach.
The homeowner possessed a brilliant collection of books, which are showcased in sprawling built-in book shelves in the living room.
A slim pool and patio occupy the narrow side yard. A cantilevered carport is repurposed as an outdoor living room. Sliding glass doors open up for a seamless transition between the indoor and the patio.
The division between the solid and transparent wings of the structure are clearly visible from the patio.
At night, the interior lights dramatically illuminate the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Credits
- Betty Young
- EIS Studio
- Oliver Construction Company
- Jim Bartsch