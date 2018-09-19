50 Modern Homes With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room give the impression of being outside even while cozily enjoying a cup of tea inside. All the windows in the house are double-paned and filled with argon gas. Petra Sattler-Smith says that "even when it’s 10 below, you can put your hand on them and they are still warm." Hydronic radiant heating embedded within the concrete floors not only enables barefoot walking during the coldest months, but also warms the furniture and everything else in the room.