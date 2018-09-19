50 Modern Homes With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
50 Modern Homes With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

By Byron Loker
As a bridge between indoors and outdoors, floor-to-ceiling windows introduce light, views, and a contemporary touch to homes of all sizes.

While being inherently modern, floor-to-ceiling windows can also solve practical problems, such as allowing residents to enjoy the outside from the comfort of their homes during harsh summers or winters. Here are some outstanding modern window setups that may give you some ideas on how you can implement them into your own home.

1. A Childhood Home in Madrid

The glazing between the living and kitchen areas and the exterior was reconfigured seamlessly to join a terrace surfaced with artificial turf and Nature Teka decking by Disegna. The beam was coated in a shade of turquoise paint that matches the Acapulco chairs.

Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom being unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors.

Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.

The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.

Florida couple John Pirman and Steve Tetreault built a new house inspired by the Sarasota School. Today’s FEMA codes required a plinth to lift the house five-and-a-half feet above grade and a roof that can withstand hurricane wind loads, making it a challenge to re-create the lightness of midcentury design.

With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.

Floor-to-ceiling windows from Sierra Pacific offer views across a cedar deck to the backyard. Oakley says he and Waechter asked themselves, "How would we build something that’s functional and warm and utilitarian, and have some vestige of familiar architectural reference?"

Two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom frame expansive vistas of the Pacific Ocean.

"There are floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room," says Kaja Taft of her prefab home in Portland. "Light was a big part of why we loved this design." With so much light comes the need to block it out at times, especially in the children’s rooms. Though the couple invested in solar shades and blackout curtains by Mari Design, "They still get up at 5:30," Kaja says with a laugh.&nbsp;

Echoing the grandeur of the Teton Mountain Range whilst seamlessly inhabiting the adjacent grassland, the Wyoming Residence exhibits a conscientious marriage of form and material. Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room give the impression of being outside even while cozily enjoying a cup of tea inside. All the windows in the house are double-paned and filled with argon gas. Petra Sattler-Smith says that "even when it’s 10 below, you can put your hand on them and they are still warm." Hydronic radiant heating embedded within the concrete floors not only enables barefoot walking during the coldest months, but also warms the furniture and everything else in the room.

Open enclosures and connections to adjacent living spaces keep the home inviting and airy rather than densely packed—a key feature for an owner of two dogs: Ben, a whippet, and Flynn, an Irish gypsy dog.

The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team. In line with the family’s active lifestyle, the kitchen is also situated outside; to the south of it, a screened-in area of the porch, clad in ipe and black fiberglass mesh, serves as the impromptu dining area.&nbsp;

Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames. Six stories high, crowned with a pool, and with a direct lineage back to the Bauhaus, the house manages to both embrace and provide refuge from the teeming Israeli city.

When a photographer specializing in architectural work approached Studio Razavi Architecture for a summer home and studio, he envisioned a wood-clad construction on a small plot of land in Brittany, France. What he got was wildly different from his proposal—yet perfectly suited to his needs. The 1,130-square-foot home features a spacious main living areawith deliberately placed windows that frame the views.&nbsp;

The house was designed as a long, linear structure to accommodate the residents’ request that visitors always feel connected to the site as a whole. In the living room, guests gather on a matching ebony sofa and daybed from Hudson and a pair of Jorge Zalszupin lounge chairs. An Yves Klein coffee table—filled with the artist’s signature International Klein Blue pigment— provides a vivid burst amid otherwise organic tones. The walnut-and-bronze cabinetry is a custom design.

In 2006, Dirk Wynants, owner of the outdoor furniture company Extremis, purchased a circa-1850s farmhouse in Poperinge, a municipality in the Flanders region of Belgium. He spent the next seven years updating it, while staying within the area’s stringent preservation codes. The house features one master bedroom upstairs, two guest bedrooms, and two separate guest apartments downstairs that Wynants rents out. Atop the carport is a Hopper table and shade by Extremis.

Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar. "This house is different," says Richard. "It’s as much a sculpture as it is a place to live."

Comprised of two perpendicular bars atop a hill overlooking the village of Healdsburg, this home offers both ample social space ideal for entertaining and the privacy of a rural retreat. The taller section runs along the ridge of the hill and houses the home’s great room. Four oversized glass panels open dramatically on each side, transforming the space into an outdoor pavilion.

Perched along the banks of the River Ouse near the historic English town of Lewes is a Cor-Ten steel house with a "carved-away" ridge that's geometrically striking.<br>Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful modern home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.&nbsp;

This mid-century modern house was transformed from a municipal garage into a private house in the late 1950’s by renowned modernist architect Paul Rudolph. At project start the house was in pristine condition, virtually untouched since it won a Record Houses award in 1960. Ruhl Walker Architects in Boston were tasked with bringing the house up to current energy efficiency standards and with reorganizing the house to accommodate the new owners’ more contemporary needs, while also respecting the noteworthy original design.

A pair of Toronto boutique owners and their architects team up for above-the-shop living with a renovation that celebrates clean design and serene space. A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.

Removed from the urban bustle—though just 15 minutes from the center of the city—the Modern Houseboat offers a unique opportunity to experience a life on water, while taking in the beautiful natural surroundings that this part of the city has to offer.&nbsp;

Inspired by the spirit of upcycling, Zen Architects was able to retain and reuse as much of the existing 2,583-square-foot warehouse as possible while converting the structure into a contemporary, 6.1 star energy-rated family home. In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.

In their approach to renovating and adding an extension to Hopetoun Road Residence, B.E. Architecture sought to first "retain the existing structure as an anchoring element." To do that, the architects clad the gabled facades in the front and back with polished grey render, then wrapped the entire original building with a floating roofline edged in copper. Underneath that, they tucked a series of glass pavilions with retracting walls, which allow the new interior spaces to merge with a pool and terrace.

Located in Orinda, California, a three-bedroom house by architect Greg Faulkner took its first aesthetic cue from a large oak tree on the site. Cor-Ten steel panels clad the exterior, while white oak offers a material counterpoint on the interior. A 12-foot-wide sliding pocket wall opens the living/dining area to a terrace. DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli. &nbsp; &nbsp;

London-based firm McLean Quinlan was asked to create a vacation home that could take advantage of its spectacular location outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, while also blending in. The resulting design "unites elements of both European chalet and classic American cabin," says the firm. Architect Fiona McLean travelled the area for inspiration and especially appreciated the Cunningham Cabin, an 1888 Appalachian-style ranch house in Grand Teton National Park.

The original home occupies a prominent hilltop overlooking Silicon Valley and faces into the pristine rolling hills of a nature preserve at the end of the house receiving the new addition. Taking cues from dominant natural elements of the surrounding densely wooded hillside – boulders, bark, and leaves – SaA created a two-story addition with the visual weight needed to anchor the long axis of the extended original house. Against this, the architects balanced steel-framed stair treads and awnings that cantilever from minimal structural supports as if leaves from a slender branch.

In keeping with the philosophy of Sea Ranch, the four-year remodel and addition honors the landscape and emphasizes a sense of place through material integrity. Vertical grain, clear cedar siding clads the exterior while clear fir wraps the interior, and floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning glimpses of the sea and surrounding meadows. The living room furniture includes leather-finished black granite coffee tables, designed as two pieces to break up the scale, and Siren pendants by David Weeks Studios which recall the mobiles of Alexander Calder.

Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.

Set in a beautiful stretch of fjord country about 250 miles northwest of Oslo, the Juvet Landscape Hotel is the kind of place you could not even dream up. The minimalist design of the Juvet's rooms bring guests into close contact with the Valldola River and the sublime valley beyond it.

The double-height great room encompasses much of the completely renewed section in the middle of the home—which includes the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. Since the existing floor slabs had cracks in them, Jay and Melissa floated new concrete floor slabs over the existing. They replicated the original as close as possible, and polished the final result.

London-based architecture and design studio Alma-nac designed House in the Woods, a contemporary home surrounded by pristine forest in England’s South Downs National Park to replace a decrepit, 1950s bungalow. The new 240-square-meter dwelling retains the former building’s simple gabled form and footprint, but offers greater flexibility with its ability to change from a single bedroom home to five bedrooms for large family gatherings.&nbsp;

Werner Sobek has seen the future, and it’s high-tech, green, and efficient. The architect, engineer, and teacher’s wandering intellect and belief in the power of design have left their marks across disciplines and continents. R128, Sobek’s family home (featured in Dwell’s May 2003 issue), is a groundbreaking example of green design with zero energy consumption, emissions, and waste.

The owner’s affection for a stone outcropping on her property and the views from its peak inspired the design of this house. Conceived as a bunker nestled into the rock by Seattle-based Olson Kundig, the Pierre, the French word for stone, celebrates the materiality of the site. From certain angles, the house – with its rough materials, encompassing stone, green roof and surrounding foliage – almost disappears into nature.&nbsp;

For a family in Lima, a team from local firm 51-1 Arquitectos built Casa Serpiente, which meanders around 25 existing trees. Husband Irzio’s study is among the few ground-level rooms in the 4,300-square-foot house.

Seeking a home away from the city, architect Jake Edgley found a former fruit orchard outside of London in Dulwich for his family to plant their own roots. The land had grown wild with trees so Edgley and his practice, Edgley Design, relied on channeling the site's history to guide the design. Built around a 100-year-old pear tree, the modern courtyard home takes full advantage of its surroundings, from the vertical wood boards to filling the home with natural light throughout the day.&nbsp;

Indoor and outdoor entertaining is made simple by the dining room’s sliding glass doors, but the two spaces also share a literal common ground. Lapicida’s tumbled black limestone with white Carrara marble inserts sprawl from the kitchen, past the dining room, and onto the patio.

Adding 290 square feet to this already small (just 566 square feet) black A-frame in Brecht, Belgium, was all the local building ordinances allowed, but the architects at dmvA found that a single wing extended out to the side gave resident Rini van Beek all the storage and living space that she needs. Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.

For Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen—the Melbourne-based designer duo behind this Victorian remodel—elegance lies in well-executed handcrafted details. With this bespoke design philosophy, the two set out to transform their clients’ dark single fronted Victorian home into a light, open space comfortable year-round for the couple and their two small children. The designers explain, "These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior."&nbsp;

Originally conceived as a jewel box that would evoke precious objects and fine woodworking, Architect Natalie Donne envisioned, "a box covered with smooth and black material on the outside and blonde wood on the inside." Large sheets of lustrous black fibrocement were assembled using fine rivets to form two connecting prisms, complete with large opening glass walls.&nbsp;

As a couple who’s passionate about midcentury modern design, the most recent owners refused to let the house be demolished by a builder who wanted to build a colonial in its place. So, they purchased the property for $2,600,000, with plans to bring it back to life. They brought architect Toshiko Mori into the picture, which began a three-year project to bring Breuer’s vision to the 21st century, with an addition constructed of steel, concrete, glass, and bluestone veneer.&nbsp;

The gut renovation by Lundberg Design features cathedral ceilings, a completely glazed-end façade, and a dropped floor level in the living area. Additional elements include a Finnish soapstone stove in the center for heat; steel trusses and windows to add some visual detail; and a trellis on the front to add depth and texture to the façade.

Parents to triplets, Amy and Nick Bancroft had a vision for a modern house with areas for learning, therapy, sleep, and play, as well as common spaces for family time, a retreat for their 10-year-old son, and a private refuge where the couple could relax and refuel. A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.

A renowned architect transforms a 1920s home, drawing upon a palette of plywood and glass to dramatic effect. For the southeast-facing facade, which is concealed from street traffic, &nbsp;Nader Tehrani of NADAAA opted for transparency, repositioning bricks to place a sculptural collage of protruding box windows and a glass expanse.

A few years ago, photographer Peter Krasilnikoff asked Studio David Thulstrup to create his new Copenhagen home from an old pencil factory and incorporate a green space. Taking inspiration from urban rooftop gardens and "innovative green zones in buzzing cosmopolitan cities," the firm's resulting design, finished in 2015, features a three-story glass atrium at the home's center.&nbsp;

The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, a garage—that neighborhood birthplace of invention—provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by Marco Prozzo.

Los Angeles architect Ray Kappe sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.

The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.

