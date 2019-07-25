Subscribe
Byron Loker
Stories
8 Inspirational Island Prefabs
The idea of island living is as aspirational as it gets.
Byron Loker
9 Adventure Seekers Who Celebrate Small Space Living Through the Van Life
The so-called "van life" is not for everybody, but it's clearly struck a chord with a large group of adventure seekers who crave...
Byron Loker
How to Use Modern Home Decor in Unexpected Ways
If you feel like you're seeing all the same decorating ideas over and over and would rather take a fresh approach to your...
Byron Loker
50 Modern Homes With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
As a bridge between indoors and outdoors, floor-to-ceiling windows introduce light, views, and a contemporary touch to homes of...
Byron Loker
7 Resources For Prefab Sunrooms and Easy-to-Install Sun Parlors
What better way to take advantage of the season's long days and balmy nights than to tack on a sunroom in your home?
Byron Loker
10 Jean Nouvel Buildings We Love
French Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel is credited by the New York Times in a profile piece as "exceptionally good...
Byron Loker