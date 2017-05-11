Casa OM1

Built in 2017, Casa OM1 is made for modern-day living with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, of course, luxury.

Modern home with Outdoor, Vertical Fences, Wall, Trees, and Slope.
Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Trees, Garden, and Landscape Lighting.
Modern home with Kitchen, Ceramic Tile Floor, Slate Floor, Wood Cabinet, Metal Counter, Laminate Counter, Wood Counter, Stone Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Stone Slab Backsplashe, and Accent Lighting.
Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Front Yard, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting.
Modern home with Hallway and Limestone Floor.
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Porcelain Tile Floor, Recessed Lighting, Bench, and Rug Floor. Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.

Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.

Modern home with Grass, Back Yard, Shrubs, Trees, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, Exterior, House Building Type, and Stone Siding Material.
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Lamps, Pendant Lighting, Table, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Hallway and Porcelain Tile Floor.
Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Landscape Lighting, Grass, Shrubs, Trees, and Back Yard.
Modern home with Shrubs, Grass, Trees, Garden, and Landscape Lighting.
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Side Yard, and Garden.
Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Andrés Escobar
Photographer
  • Lorena Darquea
Year
  • 2017