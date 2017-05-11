Faced with size constraints in the kitchen area—the designers were unable to build above 10 feet on the West facing side of the house—Robson and Cohen installed delicate steel clerestory windows which add extra illumination. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against white honed Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.

