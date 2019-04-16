A Modern Glass Addition in Belgium
A Modern Glass Addition in Belgium

By Jane Szita
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view.

"When the weather’s good," says Rini van Beek, sitting on the rear terrace of her home in the woods, a 15-minute drive from Antwerp, Belgium, "I practically live outside. Putting this deck down here was actually the first thing I did when I moved in. The house was so awful—but the view was wonderful."

