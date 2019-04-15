A Kubrick-Esque Farmhouse Kicks Its Fossil Fuel Habit
A Kubrick-Esque Farmhouse Kicks Its Fossil Fuel Habit

By Amanda Dameron / Photos by Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott
The owner of an outdoor furniture company updates a 19th-century farmhouse.

In 2006, Dirk Wynants, owner of the outdoor furniture company Extremis, purchased a circa-1850s farmhouse in Poperinge, a municipality in the Flanders region of Belgium. He spent the next seven years updating it, while staying within the area’s stringent preservation codes. Here, he shares the backstory on the project.

