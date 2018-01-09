View Photos
Rustic Cabins Comprise This Impossibly Idyllic Hotel in Norway
Add to
Like
Share
By Robert Landon –
Set in a beautiful stretch of fjord country about 250 miles northwest of Oslo, the Juvet Landscape Hotel is the kind of place you could not even dream up.
When Dwell visited in late June, snow still capped nearby peaks. Rushing waterfalls streaked the steep slopes. A glacier-blue river cut through jewel-green pastures. And minimalist cabins provided elegant shelter and at the same time engendered a remarkable communion with the sublime natural environment.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Now in addition to its original collection of seven cabins completed in 2010, the Juvet added two new "birds nests" in 2014. Though in an entirely new style, these new loft-like structures possess the same aesthetic rigor and harmonious integration with the natural surroundings as their predecessors.