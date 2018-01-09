Rustic Cabins Comprise This Impossibly Idyllic Hotel in Norway

When Dwell visited in late June, snow still capped nearby peaks. Rushing waterfalls streaked the steep slopes. A glacier-blue river cut through jewel-green pastures. And minimalist cabins provided elegant shelter and at the same time engendered a remarkable communion with the sublime natural environment.

The minimalist design of the Juvet's rooms bring guests into close contact with the Valldola River and the sublime valley beyond it.

Now in addition to its original collection of seven cabins completed in 2010, the Juvet added two new "birds nests" in 2014. Though in an entirely new style, these new loft-like structures possess the same aesthetic rigor and harmonious integration with the natural surroundings as their predecessors.