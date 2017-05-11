Sonoma Wine Country I
Comprised of two perpendicular bars atop a hill overlooking the village of Healdsburg, this home offers both ample social space ideal for entertaining and the privacy of a rural retreat. The taller section runs along the ridge of the hill and houses the home’s great room. Four oversized glass panels open dramatically on each side, transforming the space into an outdoor pavilion whose flush concrete floors extend into a poolside patio to the north and into a terrace featuring a fire pit to the south to offer comfortable outdoor areas for both hot and cool weather. With these doors drawn up, the site offers one sweeping, continuous view from the pool, through the great room, and down into the distant village below. From its intersection with the great room, the home’s second wing extends towards the north and becomes incrementally more private as it flows from the garage to a media room opening onto the pool to the master bedroom at its rear. Just a short walk away, a guesthouse down the hill and offers an additional level of privacy.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The home rests on a 40-acre property in Healdsburg, a quaint town in California's winemaking region.
Arterra Landscape Architects revitalized the surrounding woodland, creating a natural, native environment for the home.
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
Sonoma Wine Country I
Sonoma Wine Country I
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
Sonoma Wine Country I
The expansive Northern Californian landscape seamlessly enters the home.
Even the bedrooms are just a few steps away from nature.
The client loves to entertain, and Feldman Architecture delivered with plenty of communal areas both inside and out.
Credits
- Jungsten Construction