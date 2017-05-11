It’s a rare occasion that an iconic home is put on the market—let alone one that the architect actually lived in. So is the case with this Marcel Breuer-designed residence in New Canaan, CT that’s listed with Houlihan Lawrence for $4,850,000.

What makes this home so special is the fact that Breuer himself lived in it with his family for more than 20 years after he built it in 1951. Additionally, the way it stands today is largely in-line with the way he originally intended it to be—thanks to a pair of dedicated homeowners and an architect who understood that they had a treasure in their hands.

As a couple who’s passionate about midcentury modern design, the most recent owners refused to let the house be demolished by a builder who wanted to build a colonial in its place. So, they purchased the property for $2,600,000, with plans to bring it back to life. They brought architect Toshiko Mori into the picture, which began a three-year project to bring Breuer’s vision to the 21st century.