Wyoming Residence
Echoing the grandeur of the Teton Mountain Range whilst seamlessly inhabiting the adjacent grassland, the Wyoming Residence exhibits a conscientious marriage of form and material. With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline. The result is an inspired expression of fluid yet layered space that collaborates with the surrounding beauty.
The driveway entrance introduces the stately side of the home, displaying clean lines made of concrete and Cor-Ten steel. Almost every material implemented in this home was done so to create a maintenance-free space that withstands the weather and betters with age. The design required minimal alteration of the site, a notable accomplishment in land preservation. To maintain the natural grade, the structure is elevated and cantilevered at the slope, held up by columns which needed only a small amount of foundation work. The only major land disturbance occurs in the recessed garage, which has been supplemented with a green roof on top to preserve the meadow.
Cor-Ten steel acts as the primary exterior material. Subtle design features in the steel paneling of the guest wing create notable results; every other panel is slightly offset to create visual and unexpected interest.
The client possessed a collection of art to be placed in the home, which was meticulously considered in the design process. Drywall was used exclusively and deliberately to hang the artwork to each piece’s necessary measurement.
An art gallery was designed with low windows to allow natural light to permeate while protecting the sensitive art from harmful direct sunlight. It is these careful details that, in combination with the striking lineation of the home, create a harmonious alliance of function and design.
Once inside, natural light serves as an important material layered amongst its solid counterparts. Wood ceilings sit slightly pulled back from the walls to create a feeling of expansiveness.
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.
The dining area sits between the open concept kitchen and living room.
The minimal kitchen design is apportioned with tri-colored cabinets and a clever opening through that overlooks the gallery.
The living area is voluminous yet intimate. A built-in seating nook maintains a direct view of the mountains, unobstructed by a low profile fireplace.
The master bedroom shares in the floor-to-ceiling views, allowing symbiosis with the meadow outside.
An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat.
Windows in the guest bedrooms allow the ceiling to rest gently.
Glass walls open up onto a balcony on the rear of the home.
A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench.
From the entrance, the cantilevered structure wraps around to reveal a comparatively more modest side that bows to the mountains and floats on the meadow.
Credits
- Dynamic Custom Homes
- David Agnello