Wyoming Residence

By Abramson Teiger Architects
Wyoming Residence
View Photos

Echoing the grandeur of the Teton Mountain Range whilst seamlessly inhabiting the adjacent grassland, the Wyoming Residence exhibits a conscientious marriage of form and material. With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline. The result is an inspired expression of fluid yet layered space that collaborates with the surrounding beauty.

Abramson Teiger Architects uploaded Wyoming Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Green Roof Material. The driveway entrance introduces the stately side of the home, displaying clean lines made of concrete and Cor-Ten steel. Almost every material implemented in this home was done so to create a maintenance-free space that withstands the weather and betters with age. The design required minimal alteration of the site, a notable accomplishment in land preservation. To maintain the natural grade, the structure is elevated and cantilevered at the slope, held up by columns which needed only a small amount of foundation work. The only major land disturbance occurs in the recessed garage, which has been supplemented with a green roof on top to preserve the meadow. Photo of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The driveway entrance introduces the stately side of the home, displaying clean lines made of concrete and Cor-Ten steel. Almost every material implemented in this home was done so to create a maintenance-free space that withstands the weather and betters with age. The design required minimal alteration of the site, a notable accomplishment in land preservation. To maintain the natural grade, the structure is elevated and cantilevered at the slope, held up by columns which needed only a small amount of foundation work. The only major land disturbance occurs in the recessed garage, which has been supplemented with a green roof on top to preserve the meadow.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, Concrete Siding Material, Green Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. Cor-Ten steel acts as the primary exterior material. Subtle design features in the steel paneling of the guest wing create notable results; every other panel is slightly offset to create visual and unexpected interest. Photo 2 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

Cor-Ten steel acts as the primary exterior material. Subtle design features in the steel paneling of the guest wing create notable results; every other panel is slightly offset to create visual and unexpected interest.

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. The client possessed a collection of art to be placed in the home, which was meticulously considered in the design process. Drywall was used exclusively and deliberately to hang the artwork to each piece’s necessary measurement. Photo 3 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The client possessed a collection of art to be placed in the home, which was meticulously considered in the design process. Drywall was used exclusively and deliberately to hang the artwork to each piece’s necessary measurement.

Modern home with Hallway, Rug Floor, and Concrete Floor. An art gallery was designed with low windows to allow natural light to permeate while protecting the sensitive art from harmful direct sunlight. It is these careful details that, in combination with the striking lineation of the home, create a harmonious alliance of function and design. Photo 4 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

An art gallery was designed with low windows to allow natural light to permeate while protecting the sensitive art from harmful direct sunlight. It is these careful details that, in combination with the striking lineation of the home, create a harmonious alliance of function and design.

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Once inside, natural light serves as an important material layered amongst its solid counterparts. Wood ceilings sit slightly pulled back from the walls to create a feeling of expansiveness. Photo 5 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

Once inside, natural light serves as an important material layered amongst its solid counterparts. Wood ceilings sit slightly pulled back from the walls to create a feeling of expansiveness.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Recessed Lighting, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Concrete Floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery. Photo 6 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. The dining area sits between the open concept kitchen and living room. Photo 7 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The dining area sits between the open concept kitchen and living room.

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, White Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Floor, Cooktops, and Wall Oven. The minimal kitchen design is apportioned with tri-colored cabinets and a clever opening through that overlooks the gallery. Photo 8 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The minimal kitchen design is apportioned with tri-colored cabinets and a clever opening through that overlooks the gallery.

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Concrete Floor, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Recessed Lighting, and Rug Floor. The living area is voluminous yet intimate. A built-in seating nook maintains a direct view of the mountains, unobstructed by a low profile fireplace. Photo 9 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The living area is voluminous yet intimate. A built-in seating nook maintains a direct view of the mountains, unobstructed by a low profile fireplace.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Concrete Floor, Bench, and Recessed Lighting. The master bedroom shares in the floor-to-ceiling views, allowing symbiosis with the meadow outside. Photo 10 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

The master bedroom shares in the floor-to-ceiling views, allowing symbiosis with the meadow outside.

Modern home with Concrete Floor and Recessed Lighting. An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat. Photo 11 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, and Concrete Floor. Windows in the guest bedrooms allow the ceiling to rest gently. Photo 12 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

Windows in the guest bedrooms allow the ceiling to rest gently.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, Recessed Lighting, Rug Floor, Concrete Floor, and End Tables. Glass walls open up onto a balcony on the rear of the home. Photo 13 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

Glass walls open up onto a balcony on the rear of the home.

A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench. Photo 14 of Wyoming Residence modern homeView Photos

A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Green Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. From the entrance, the cantilevered structure wraps around to reveal a comparatively more modest side that bows to the mountains and floats on the meadow. Photo 15 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

From the entrance, the cantilevered structure wraps around to reveal a comparatively more modest side that bows to the mountains and floats on the meadow.

Modern home with Outdoor, Field, Slope, Trees, Shrubs, and Flowers. With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline. Photo 16 of Wyoming ResidenceView Photos

With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.

Credits

Posted By
Abramson Teiger Architects
@abramsonteiger
Builder
  • Dynamic Custom Homes
Photographer
  • David Agnello

Overview

Location
  • Jackson, Wyoming
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 6500