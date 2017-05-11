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All Photos/staircase/tread : concrete

Staircase Concrete Tread Design Photos and Ideas

Shuri, one of the couple’s two cats, sits on the stairs leading to the third floor
A concrete staircase leads to a newly added mezzanine that contains Onur and Alix’s bathroom and a small sauna. A gloss-sealed MDF closet doubles as a headboard for the couple’s floating concrete bed. Behind the closet is the girls’ bedroom and bath.
natural light
stairway
A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
The lower level, which contains the guest rooms, is designed to be an introverted space: quiet and calm.
“The idea was to be as discreet as possible with the work, to preserve the strength of the original architecture,
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
The ground-floor bedrooms branch off the entry hall and the steel-and-concrete spiral stair—a focal point and labor of love.
“Finishes are muted but warm and lend a calm, uplifting quality to the home,” explain the architects. “Adornment comes from the use of building materials, as opposed to the application of finishes.”
“The clients just loved board-formed concrete,” says architect Fraser Mudge. “That started the thought process for the rest of the house in relation to materials.”
The concrete stairwell leads from the ground floor up to the front door and a sliding partition that opens to two more bedrooms and another living space with a kitchenette. The library/study and living room spaces are separated by several stairs to create connected yet separate living spaces.
In the two-story stairwell, steps seem to float in space, thanks to a circular skylight that illuminates the walls. A continuous steel handrail connects the floors.
The pared-back, triple-height hallway, lit from above, acts an internal courtyard.
On the outskirts of the Austrian city of Salzburg, architecture studio Smartvoll transformed a warehouse used to repair tanks during wartime into Panzerhalle—an indoor food market with restaurants and event spaces on the first level, a beauty parlor on the second level, and a fantastical multipurpose apartment on the loft’s upper level.
A top-down view of the balcony that shows the nook on the west end nearest the kitchen, a flight of stairs that leads to the upper music room/office and a third flight of stairs that leads to the roof.
Custom-designed, concrete-and-walnut stairs that are lit from underneath by Concreteworks connect the bedroom ﬂoor to the lower garden ﬂoor.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
The stair features a steel balustrade and floating timber treads.
The central stair sits against a three-story mahogany cabinet that houses a powder room, a study, and a multitude of closets.
The staircase, with precast concrete steps, now leads down to the future pool terrace. "We sought to connect the spaces so the family could be relaxed and meander barefoot through the property," says Wittman.
The staircase provides novel opportunities for indoor/outdoor interaction.
The steps can be easily accessed from the first floor, where the client’s mother keeps potted plants.
Glass walls preserve clear sight lines across the rooms.
The staircase steps straight through the facade’s metal grid, establishing a connection between the home’s interior and exterior.
Natural light pours into the stairwell.
Stairway
A stairway plays with light and form.
Stairs
The use of wood throughout the headquarters instills a lodge-like sense of warmth and comfort.
The wood-wrapped stairwell creates a sense of enclosure and warmth.
A staircase guides visitors from the home's entry in the rough cement base to the bright and airy residential space.
The staircase was moved to the other side of the room and is now a sculptural focal point, thanks to a striking material change from wood to concrete.
“The concrete then carries on to form a work surface and kitchen countertop,” said Marway.
Upon crossing the threshold, residents and guests enter the home through a contemporary stair-tower, constructed with strategically placed windows and 12-inch-thick cement walls.
The stairs are located in the center of the home to separate the ground-floor living and dining spaces from the kitchen and service rooms on the opposite side.
A cement staircase spirals upward to a viewing platform on top of the sand dune, providing visitors with an idyllic setting to take in the vast seaside scenery.
To save on cost, check-in kiosks made out of butcher blocks—a nod to the nearby Meatpacking District—replace the traditional lobby, while a wood-formed concrete staircase draws guests up to the shared spaces above.
The bedrooms at the rear of the building, located in the former fly loft, are accessed off of an existing masonry staircase. The floors are covered in new cement tiles.
A stairwell is punctuated with natural light from an expansive window on the second-floor.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
Poured concrete stairs step down alongside built-in storage.
Wood panels strike contrast with concrete and stone walls to keep the space from appearing too cold.
With Maze and Dream, the architect had to find a balance between the practical needs of a hotel suite and awe-inspiring, spatial effects.
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