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All Photos/staircase/tread : metal

Staircase Metal Tread Design Photos and Ideas

Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
The staircase was designed as a sculptural focal point. “We wanted it to stand out—like an art object in a gallery,” says architect Harikrishnan Sasidharan. “Given the scale of the space, it became the key feature and adds drama to the space.”
The entry hall had the potential to be the darkest spot in the plan, so Herrero kept the ceiling heights tall, and gave the staircase a sculptural form.
The stairwell of this Melbourne house by LLDS looks like it could be inside the Goethenaum.
"I really love concrete, raw brick, rusty metal and galvanized steel,
The enclosed staircase to the garden and library, flourishing with tropical plants, is now one of Carmen's favourite aspects of the home.
Found in Seis am Schlern, Italy, this ornate, gothic-style staircase is a showstopper. The black metal tread and railing heighten the home’s drama and elegance. Designed by Italy’s Network of Architecture, the idea behind the detailed staircase design is that the further one ascends, the more it heightens intimacy.
The black matte steel ship’s ladder was designed by Mickus to have open risers and bent-plate tread that forms a honeycomb pattern and fabricated locally. “We wanted it to be a much more open object,” says Mickus, so as not to block light or views. “The design makes it almost invisible when you're looking straight through it.”
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
Israeli architect Pitsou Kedem’s striking family home comprises two concrete squares—one stacked on top of the other—on a sloping 7,750-square-foot plot. Inside, sections of the silicate-brick walls have circular holes cut out from them in order to connect the various rooms visually. A long, thin skylight above the stairwell floods the home with sunshine.
The spiral stair leads up to a second level.
A new stair wrapped in a metal cocoon and painted with bright blue leads up to the attic which the couple converted into the primary bedroom.
An up-close look at the sleek, winding staircase, made from black steel and glass.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
Homeowner Nancy Church wanted a steel staircase inspired by a Jean Nouvel design. Her architect and contractor collaborated on an economical version that is used both inside and out.
"While each floor is assigned a function, the spaces are connected through open floor plans and offset levels, which enlarge the space and counter the smallness of the house," says Unemori.
The brass staircase was one of the costliest elements of the build. "It was worth investing in [because] it contributes to defining the ambiance of the house in its two most important rooms—the living and dining [areas]," Chevalier states.
The stairs that connect the main level to the mezzanine appear to float weightlessly without any visible support.
Black metal stairs lead up to the entrance.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
Biophilic design prefers natural over synthetic materials, as human beings innately feel more at ease with the former. In this house in Israel, the limestone walls are recycled from dismantled houses in the region. The stone staircase is original.
A white-painted steel-plate staircase leads from the third floor to the attic level.
The family’s two Siamese cats also have their own private escape route to the walled-in back garden in the kitchen.
A skylight floods the central stair with natural light. Partly perforated treads let daylight filter through multiple floors.
Dappled shadows are cast by the exterior concrete screen and the cantilevered tread at the stairs.
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
A space-saving staggered steel staircase leads up to the loft with a bedroom and bathroom.
A suspended steel stair adds a sculptural element to the home.
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
A walnut-and-steel staircase leads to the upper level. Massive, upcycled, old-growth Douglas fir beams line the ceiling.
At the top of the perforated steel staircase is a surprising pop of color. A vivid green section marks the point where the metal railing meets the colorful carpeting. The bold green tone is a nod to the garden and bench seat below.
A ship-like ladder off the kitchen wall gives access to a small nook nestled under the apex of the angled roof. An inset piece of wooden artwork depicts the region's terrain.
Lambert & Fils' Dot Line Suspension lamp hangs over an Allais Table by The Gaspé.
“When the house was almost done, we sat with a pizza until ten at night, just watching the color change, and we ended up loving how dynamic it is,” says Doug.
Blue has a major moment in the house that Luke Ogrydziak and Zoë Prillinger designed for a couple moving from Marin County to Telegraph Hill. The color is a custom blend by Benjamin Moore that the architects named Lorna Blue for one of the homeowners, an artist.
The main stair to the mezzanine level is accessed by set of steps that can be moved out of the way when not in use.
A spiral staircase leads to a bathroom and three bedrooms above. A perforated steel landing connects the bedrooms above and bridges a double-height main living space.
Metal stairs attached via wires allow an abundance of light to reach the first floor.
A closer look at the sculptural steel stair connecting the two main levels.
A skylight allows daylight into the ground-floor hallway, making the private spaces feel open and airy.
Herringbone floors and a board-formed concrete wall create a linear motif in the second-floor stairwell.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Clinton Cole, architect, builder, and director at CPlusC Architectural Workshop, gave Welcome to the Jungle House, his family's home in suburban Sydney, the eco-friendly treatment, what with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting, and a rooftop full of fruits and vegetables and a fish pond. Visitors are first ushered into the imposing steel "shroud" entry, facing the timber-clad staircase.
The skylight over the stairs, and an abundance of north-facing glazing flood the interior with natural light to make the home feel more spacious.
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