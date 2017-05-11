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All Photos/staircase/railing : glass

Staircase Glass Railing Design Photos and Ideas

A solid wall on the south side blocks out the afternoon sun while openings in the north brings in good light and views of age-old trees in the garden that were kept.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Homeowner and co-designer Christopher Hansen heads for the beach from the home’s double-height entry hallway, where a glass stairway with parota wood treads maintains sight lines.
A staircase ascends past inset shelves to the second floor.
The doorframe to one of the roof decks follows the shape of the roofline.
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
The downstairs hallway flooring is Iranian travertine marble, while the stair and flooring in the upstairs hallway is oak. The walls have been finished with a polished concrete texture.
The staircase, with precast concrete steps, now leads down to the future pool terrace. "We sought to connect the spaces so the family could be relaxed and meander barefoot through the property," says Wittman.
"The oversized skylight enables the owners to see the sky from the center of the house," Maydan says. "It was also important to ensure that the palm tree, which was planted in the center of the entry atrium, can get plenty of sunlight."
The mezzanine and upper loft are clad in wood, which fosters consistency with the lower level.
Floating tread allows sight lines between the entry and the opposite side of the room.
The staircase is a sculptural feature that brings together all of the elements of the project palette, including white concrete at the base, wood, and black steel. The white concrete is meant to appear as though it is emerging from the wood platform.
A Frank Gehry Wiggle Chair and Globe light from Ligne Roset sit beneath the stair. The metal encircling the concrete pillar was finished to match all of the other metal elements. Photo: Mike Schwartz
The firm eliminated the awkward, angled section of mezzanine above and moved the working elements of the kitchen down the wall. Doing so gave the entry breathing room and now the corridor is lined with functional storage.
The grand staircase in the foyer was inspired by both nautilus shells and the columns of the Baldacchino at St. Peter's Basilica—both of which have dynamic, natural curves, and a twisting form.
The home's main entryway, with stairs leading down to a basement. A small powder room is tucked away in a seafoam-green boxed wall, with the kitchen hidden from view behind it.
Near the kitchen a stairwell leads down to the basement and a side patio.
The home’s open-riser stairway has a glass guardrail.
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Cantilevered glass balconies overlook the courtyard below while providing waterfront view.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
View of veranda and bridge
A Manuel Neri painted plaster sculpture sits at the base of the penthouse stairs.
Sleek black steel encases the wooden stair treads that connect the home's three floors.
The richly textured wooden staircase lined with glazed banisters contrasts beautifully with the interior ivory walls and concrete floors.
High ceilings brings natural light and views into the space.
Natural light illuminates living area.
Stair
Maya Sheinberger redesigned the MG House so that each floor would be more cohesive. The first floor was developed alongside the landscape design, the second floor shifts according to the family's needs, and the eldest daughter lives on the third floor.
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
The back staircase abuts a glass facade overlooking the backyard, allowing plenty of light into the kitchen area above. The art hanging on the wall is by artist Julie Thevenot.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
The sculptural stairway is fitted with white oak floating treads, a steel stringer, and a glass guardrail.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Stairs
Central Stair
Stair Detail
The use of concrete throughout provides thermal mass, while in-slab hydronic heating also stabilizes temperature.
Duratherm windows paint the black brick wall of the staircase with sunlight.
Dining area, looking toward central stair and entry alcove.
Glass stair rails help increase transparency, while storage beneath the staircase conserves space.
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