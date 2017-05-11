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All Photos/staircase/tread : stone

Staircase Stone Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The stair core is juxtaposes expressive fluid lines and raw, robust concrete.
Downward stairway as the main access. The steps skirt around a beautiful tree.
The stair is crafted from Ceppo Di Gre stone that was supplied and installed by Granite Marble Works. “There is just one quarry that mines it, and it has the most beautiful sedimentary quality with big dramatic flecks of white and black amongst its pebbly composition,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The main stair makes use of the same elegant black balustrade as the exterior decks, creating a graphic contrast with the white walls. “We brought a few small moments from the original architecture—such as arched doorways—into the new architecture,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We were also considerate of maintaining connections where possible to the original elements of the home that were retained—such as the roof and chimneys, which you catch glimpses of through the skylight.”
The black slate staircase draws the eye upwards to the wooden ceiling, which took six months to restore. Dodi Moss “treated it just like an intervention on a work of art, as a testimony of and investigation into the skill with which it had been created.”
Tucked below the central staircase is a generously sized bathtub. "This involved creating a load-bearing structure under the floor to support the tub. It acts as a filter between the study area and bedroom and creates a very distinctive play of pure volumes," explains Rocca.
A view from the mezzanine reveals how white walls, finished in lime-based mineral plaster, gently diffuse light through the space. Aside from the bathrooms, the architects steered clear of barriers and doors to maintain a sense of openness.
View of aproach staircase to the main bedroom
The house boasts three works by visual artist Lorenzo Vitturi. He collected stones and trash from the village and combined them into totem-like sculptures, which he then photographed.
The sculptural wall sconces are by Guy Bareff.
Each floor now benefits from the natural light brought in by the atrium.
The interior openings frame composed sightlines of the sculptural internal staircase.
The restored entry pavilion of Mestres’s Casa Bures took advantage of skilled craftsmanship sustained in Barcelona by ongoing work on Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia.
The Mexico City house that Miguel Ángel Aragonés designed for his family contains many of his signature touches, including striking geometries, stark white walls, and rich materials. A work by Jan Hendrix hangs near the home’s grand stair.
When dusk descends on Mexico City, an all-white house takes on a surreal new atmosphere as an alchemy of LEDs bathes the interior in vibrant colors. The dreamlike abode is the work of Miguel Angel Aragonés, a self-taught architect of the Mexican design studio Taller Aragonés, and one of four structures on his property—three houses and a studio—collectively called Los Rombos after their rhomboid shape.
A close-up of the gently curving staircase.
The same limestone is used for the floating stair treads, combined with painted steel balusters and a handrail of leather and steel.
The courtyard is bordered by a glass-enclosed staircase, which leads up to the master suite and rooftop terrace, as well as a hallway that links to the second floor in the stables building. The trio of floating tables are the Baxter Matera Table in different sizes.
Miguel is known for dramatic lighting schemes that project vivid colors onto his buildings. At night, colored LEDs transform the white walls at Rombo III. The hues are an homage to Mexican painter Gunther Gerzso.
The couple called in specialists TKTK to remove the steel girders that had been added to the original stone staircase sometime in the last hundred years. A small window frames a glimpse of a Cherner armchair.
A timber-and-stone clad staircase divides the master bedroom wing from the living space, which flows from the open south-facing deck.
The bedrooms at the rear of the building, located in the former fly loft, are accessed off of an existing masonry staircase. The floors are covered in new cement tiles.
Brass accents at the stairway and in a custom display unit.
The staircase is suspended on steel rods and borders the atrium, in order to bring plentiful natural light into the stair volume.
Artist João Pedro Rodrigues enlivens the hotel's entry with an installation of fantastical heads.
An open central stair located next to a building-high glass wall makes traveling between floors a dynamic experience.
Bathed in soft light, the minimalist plaster walls give the hotel an elegant feel.
The stone walls were built without any mortar holding them together, a historic technique that few masons use today.
Close to the street, the entrance is protected from prying eyes by angular walls and plenty of foliage.
The guest house interior.
here are gardens on every level, contextualizing the home within its mountain landscape.
The dark exterior breaks down the mass of the building, pushing it into the background.
Collection Natural Textures, designed by Joan Lao Design studio for Barcelona Rugs.
Furniture by Joan Lao design studio for Alternative.
The columns fan out at the top, with one overlapping the next to created a layered, canopy-like roof.
Plastered walls were scraped to reveal generations of patina.
Restored elements include stucco and stonework that date back to the 12th century.
"By the time a user climbs from entrance at the lowest level to the topmost floor, they will have climbed 35 feet without realizing it," says Misra. "We interviewed more than 50 people who had visited the site at different times, and none of them realized the slow height progression of the Three Step House, since the stairs were broken up into small, discrete runs."
“The stone walls, steps, and pathways provide a wonderful warmth and contextual appropriateness to the rugged Northern Minnesota setting,” says founder David Salmela.
A staircase leads up to private areas.
The pillars are built of Douglas fir, while the sturdy footings are made from aircraft aluminum.
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