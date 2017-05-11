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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood

Staircase Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The railing is composed of thick oak boards.
Gus, the family’s Scottish Fold cat, perches on the stair to the kids’ lounge. Painted in Benjamin Moore’s True Blue, it also holds bonus storage for the ADU.
The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
Retaining original features like the staircase and terra-cotta tiles has given the refreshed home a sense of age, says Angela. "It's a nice, grounded feeling.
The door to the sunroom was kept, as well as the brick fireplace.
“I’m a huge fan of yellow,
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
A solid wall on the south side blocks out the afternoon sun while openings in the north brings in good light and views of age-old trees in the garden that were kept.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
ODAMI designed a new railing that picks up a language of curves found throughout the house.
Stairs
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
A lofted sleeping pod offers a bit of privacy and helps maximize space. Beneath it is a zippy yellow bathroom.
The firm also designed a slatted screen next to the staircase.
A tall wall was built to hide the stairway.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
A staircase winds up through the center of the house. Its structural spine is made of cross-laminated timber, while the screen that encloses it is made from slats of South African pine. “The timber screen separates the stair from the surrounding space but still allows glimpses through,” says Douglas. “It recalls Japanese screens, especially at night when it lights up like a lantern.”
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
Architect Alessia Mosci and her partner bought this two-floor flat in a 1903 Edwardian building in London with the intention of fixing it up and reusing as many materials as possible. The stair volume was opened up to its full height, and the original stairs and floorboards kept and refinished.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
With the new stair orientation, there’s room for closets in the nearby bedroom and at the entry.
The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
The stairs are hidden behind a core wood block with a high gloss finish for a mirror-like reflection. Fortuitously, there is a window at the top of each run. "They're not perfectly aligned, but they bring light down at every level,
The old railing was preserved and reinstalled. Neufeld also smoothed out the layout upstairs by pushing the bathroom back and ceding space to circulation. The skylights were existing.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
White-washed pine on the walls and ceiling, and birch plywood on the custom cabinetry meld seamlessly together. The floors are laminate.
The home's street-facing slatted-wood facade hides a stairway for the guest suite above.
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