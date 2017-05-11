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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Originally designed for the 1962 World's Fair, the condo building is flush with midcentury design details including full-height aluminum windows and parquet tile wood floors.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The custom-made kitchen of Corian and birch was designed in collaboration with Terje Lindahl. The fittings are from Vola.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
Kitchen island
Kitchen
Kitchen
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.