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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.