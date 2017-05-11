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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.