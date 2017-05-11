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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
Kitchen
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.