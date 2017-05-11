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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/appliances : range

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Range Design Photos and Ideas

The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
Kitchen
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.