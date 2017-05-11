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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/lighting : wall

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.