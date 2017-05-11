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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.