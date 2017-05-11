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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.