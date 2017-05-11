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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/counters : laminate

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.