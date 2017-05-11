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All Photos/kitchen/floors : linoleum/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Linoleum Floors Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made kitchen of Corian and birch was designed in collaboration with Terje Lindahl. The fittings are from Vola.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.