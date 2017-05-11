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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate

Kitchen Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
Earth-toned laminate covers the kitchen niche and shelving for durability. There’s a gas stove and refrigerator, and no running water. “The staff bring you a bottle of water and it's a pump faucet at the sink,” explains St-Laurent.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The updated kitchen pairs Heath tiles with a La Cornue range. A Bluff City pendant by Roll &amp; Hill hangs above the central island, which is capped by Porcelanosa countertops. The Vig bar stools are by BoConcept.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Bailey, a two-year-old Maltese and Shih Tzu mix, poses in the kitchen and helps make the tiny house a home.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
A narrow spice rack pulls out from the cabinetry and offers efficient storage in the kitchen.
Sizable drawers beneath the kitchen floor store the couple’s clothing and shoes.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"Our house is so white and bright and greenery makes it feel cozier," Shaffer says. "Plants are a great way to improve air quality and bring the outdoors inside. I work at a small plant shop so it's difficult not to come home with a new plant every week. Last time I counted, there were over forty plants in this little place."
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
"Be brave and follow your heart when it comes to cabinetry colors," Whitehead says. "If you love it, it will last."
This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.