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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Laminate Floors Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.