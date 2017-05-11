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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Laminate Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.