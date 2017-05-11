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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/counters : metal

Kitchen Laminate Floors Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Earth-toned laminate covers the kitchen niche and shelving for durability. There’s a gas stove and refrigerator, and no running water. “The staff bring you a bottle of water and it's a pump faucet at the sink,” explains St-Laurent.