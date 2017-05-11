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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/cabinets : open

Kitchen Laminate Floors Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.