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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/cabinets : white

Kitchen Laminate Floors White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The updated kitchen pairs Heath tiles with a La Cornue range. A Bluff City pendant by Roll &amp; Hill hangs above the central island, which is capped by Porcelanosa countertops. The Vig bar stools are by BoConcept.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"Our house is so white and bright and greenery makes it feel cozier," Shaffer says. "Plants are a great way to improve air quality and bring the outdoors inside. I work at a small plant shop so it's difficult not to come home with a new plant every week. Last time I counted, there were over forty plants in this little place."
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.