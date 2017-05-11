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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Laminate Floors Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Bailey, a two-year-old Maltese and Shih Tzu mix, poses in the kitchen and helps make the tiny house a home.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
A narrow spice rack pulls out from the cabinetry and offers efficient storage in the kitchen.
Sizable drawers beneath the kitchen floor store the couple’s clothing and shoes.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
"Be brave and follow your heart when it comes to cabinetry colors," Whitehead says. "If you love it, it will last."
Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.