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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/appliances : range

Kitchen Laminate Floors Range Design Photos and Ideas

David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The updated kitchen pairs Heath tiles with a La Cornue range. A Bluff City pendant by Roll &amp; Hill hangs above the central island, which is capped by Porcelanosa countertops. The Vig bar stools are by BoConcept.