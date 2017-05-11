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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Laminate Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.