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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Laminate Floors Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.