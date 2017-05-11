All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete

84 Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The kitchen has exposed concrete block walls and open shelving.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
The kitchen.
The kitchen is a contemporary installation in a 100-year-old home. A custom, steel-and-glass cabinet is built into the wall for additional storage space, while tying in with the black steel framing above.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
White countertops and simple wood cabinets with hidden hardware give the kitchen a clean and minimalist aesthetic.
The original stain of wood cabinets can fade, yellow, or discolor over time, and varnish can also change in color and texture. A good sanding and new stain, oil, or other treatment can give old wood cabinets a new life—but it takes some work!
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
common area
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
In the kitchen, white concrete counters top white cabinetry and abut a tile accent wall. The streamlined palette of the house "originated from a desire to have a space to unwind in that wasn't over-saturated with trends or design features or glossy plastic finishes," say the architects.
The entrance to the galley kitchen, with the tile repeated below the built-in bench.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen features a sleek, modern design.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
In the new kitchen, oak timber veneer joinery unites concrete floors and counters.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Glass takes the place of paper in the shoji screen-style doors that close and open to separate and connect the different functional zones.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
The kitchen is now part of the large open living space. The 1960s Hygena formica cabinets in Polyester Pumpkin were a vintage find. The white pendants are from IKEA and the blue is from Habitat.
Black stone worktops, waxed concrete walls, and the traditional rustic tiles (called “witjes”) give textural and tonal variety and offset the warm woody tones that dominate this kitchen. The rustic theme is continued in the iron hooks and bars—simple but effective fittings.
014.CASA PEX
Fiedler Marciano Architecture custom-designed the kitchen to complement the rest of the space, including the custom frames around the cabinets. "That kind of detail—that craft and kind of effort couldn’t happen without the best subcontractors we were fortunate to work with," says architect Martin Marciano.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Open shelving continues into the kitchen. A wood-framed skylight above draws natural light into the space.
The kitchen is the heart of family life for Jaro, Ingmar, and the children. Both Jaro and Ingmar are keen cooks, and though having kids often means opting for more “quick” meals like soups and noodle dishes, they always use fresh, season ingredients.
