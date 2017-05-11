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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
014.CASA PEX