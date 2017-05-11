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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/counters : wood

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A Marble-topped island table provides additional counter space, as well as an intimate place to gather. Vipp pendant lamps hang overhead.
Around the perimeter of the kitchen, Reform Basis cabinets complement richly textured white oak countertops. Professional-grade DCS appliances offer modern convenience.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
common area
The geometric wallpaper by local designer Brian Paquette adds subtle texture and movement to the space. Inspired by a traditional Japanese pattern book, the design was reproduced on 11x17 paper and applied to the wall using wheat paste.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
014.CASA PEX