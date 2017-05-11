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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
Kitchen
Kitchen