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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.