31 Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Range Hood Design Photos And Ideas

Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
The original stain of wood cabinets can fade, yellow, or discolor over time, and varnish can also change in color and texture. A good sanding and new stain, oil, or other treatment can give old wood cabinets a new life—but it takes some work!
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen features a sleek, modern design.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
All of the plywood, concrete, and steel surfaces inside the house were left unfinished. “We like to use natural materials in their raw state and minimize the use of synthetic surfaces and drywall,” says Mihalyo.
Level 3 kitchen
In the kitchen, Silestone countertops were installed above custom plywood cabinets finished with automotive paint.
Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.
Inside / Outside living

