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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
A Marble-topped island table provides additional counter space, as well as an intimate place to gather. Vipp pendant lamps hang overhead.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
The kitchen is one of McBride's favorite architectural moments in the open-concept great room.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
The geometric wallpaper by local designer Brian Paquette adds subtle texture and movement to the space. Inspired by a traditional Japanese pattern book, the design was reproduced on 11x17 paper and applied to the wall using wheat paste.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen features a sleek, modern design.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
All of the plywood, concrete, and steel surfaces inside the house were left unfinished. “We like to use natural materials in their raw state and minimize the use of synthetic surfaces and drywall,” says Mihalyo.
Level 3 kitchen
In the kitchen, Silestone countertops were installed above custom plywood cabinets finished with automotive paint.
Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.
Inside / Outside living